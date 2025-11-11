You will own nothing and be (un)happy

11 Nov, 2025

Yesterday, I checked out the Goodnotes app because I’m planning to buy an iPad to give note-taking on it a try again. I opened it and I saw that it has updated to Goodnotes 6. I looked through the changelogs, and what? There are AI-integrated features now, which, as far as I’m aware, can’t be turned off. And the option to buy a lifetime license? Gone.

I bought the previous “lifetime” version of the app, but for WHAT, since I have to pay for the subscription to access the newest features. Sure, I can switch back to the outdated version, but if I had known this would happen, I would’ve just gone for the yearly subscription (even though I try to avoid them). It would’ve been cheaper anyway.

Sadly, everything is going in this direction. You can have a subscription for almost everything now. From food delivery apps to beer subscription.

Companies prey on those who forget to cancel their free trial. So far, it only happened once to me, but thankfully, I managed to get my refund. But not everyone might feel like going through the refund process, because companies make it intentionally hard by creating friction - hiding it deep into their websites or adding extra unnecessary steps like forcing you to reach out to the support. People might just sigh, mutter “this bloody subscription rahhh,” and cancel it so it won’t charge them again.

It’s funny how “ownership” in the digital world has become an illusion. You don’t really own your apps, your music, or even your tools anymore. You’re just renting access until someone decides to move the paywall. It’s convenient, sure, but it also feels like losing control over something that used to be ours.

Market values steady revenue streams over fair ownership. The subscription model rewards companies not for making better products, but for finding better ways to keep us paying indefinitely. They won’t disappear, not unless they find something more profitable. Maybe they’ll start sucking out our souls for profit?

